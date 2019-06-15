Pune BPO employee rape-cum-murder: 2 convicts urge Bombay HC to commute death sentences

Two men convicted in the 2007 rape-and-murder of a BPO employee in Pune, Friday moved a petition in the punemumBombay High Court urging it to strike down the rejection of their mercy petitions and commute their death sentences. They have also urged the court to stay the execution, scheduled on June 24.

In their petitions, Purushottam Borate, 37, and Pradeep Kokade, 30, claimed they suffered “undue and avoidable delay of 1,509 days in the execution of death sentence, with solitary confinement lasting more than seven years”.

Advocate Yug Mohit Chaudhry, who is appearing for the petitioners, told the high court that the families of the two men had been contacted by the jail officials, asking them to meet Borate and Kokade for the last time. There is anxiety among the family members, Chaudhry told the high court, seeking a stay on their execution.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the state, and Advocate Hiten Venegavkar, appearing for the Ministry of Home Affairs, informed the high court that the reply to the petition was not ready and that they will file it by Monday.

Kumbhakoni told court that “the death sentence of the accused were upheld by the Supreme Court and the mercy petitions were rejected twice, and in light of that the stay (on their execution) should not be granted”.

A division bench of Justices B P Dharmadhikari and Swapna Joshi said, “We are not expressing anything on his (Chaudhry) request.” The bench added said it will hear the matter on June 19.