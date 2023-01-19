Pune blasts case: Trial yet to begin, Bombay HC bail for accused in jail for 6 years

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to Aslam Shabbir Sheikh alias Bunty Jagirdar, an accused in Pune’s J M Road blasts case, observing that he has undergone nearly six years of imprisonment as an undertrial and his further pre-trial incarceration is not necessary. The trial in the case registered in 2012 is yet to begin.

On August 1, 2012, five low-intensity blasts had occurred in Pune. Jagirdar was arrested in January 2013. It was alleged that he had sold firearms to the co-accused booked in the case. On October 1, 2015, he was granted bail by the HC. The court had then said that prima facie, his connection to the alleged conspiracy was “far-fetched”. It had said that the state Anti-Terrorism Squad had alleged that Jagirdar sold the firearms, which were to be used to avenge the murder of another undertrial, Qateel Siddiqui, in Pune’s Yerwada jail in 2012.

The plan, however, could not be executed and the co-accused subsequently came up with a plan to cause the blasts to avenge Siddiqui’s death, the ATS had alleged.

The HC had in 2015 said that Jagirdar’s involvement in the subsequent conspiracy was doubtful. In 2019, the ATS had approached the HC again, stating that Jagirdar had violated bail conditions. Following this, the court cancelled Jagirdar’s bail. His appeal against the order before the SC was also dismissed and he surrendered in 2019. He filed for bail again in 2020.

On January 10, Justice A S Gadkari said in his order that Jagirdar has been acquitted by the trial court in three cases. He added, “…The applicant as of today has undergone approximately six years of imprisonment as an undertrial prisoner and according to me his further pre-trial incarceration is not necessary.”