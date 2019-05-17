Pune blasts: Accused surrenders after court cancels bail

AN ACCUSED in a series of low-intensity blasts on Jangli Maharaj Road in Pune in 2012 surrendered before a special court in Mumbai on Thursday after his bail was cancelled.

Advertising

Aslam Shabbir Sheikh alias Bunty Jagirdar was sent to judicial custody after he surrendered. Sheikh, who was behind bars since 2013, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2015.

The HC granted him bail with severe restrictions, including directions to mark his attendance before the ATS once a month and for the trial court hearings. In 2018, the ATS, in an affidavit before the HC, said Sheikh was not marking his presence before the agency and, while out on bail, other cases had been registered against him. While Sheikh said he was not able to mark his presence on one occasion as his daughter had to be hospitalised, the ATS said there were other occasions when he did not mark his presence. Sheikh claimed the new cases were registered against him as the police want him to be kept behind bars.

The court observed that Sheikh had failed to mark his presence before the ATS on a few dates and failed to attend the trial court on March 24, 2017, and September 20, 2017 “without any justifiable reason”. It said Sheikh had violated the conditions imposed on him and, hence, his bail needs to be cancelled. On August 1, 2012, five low-intensity blasts took place in Pune, injuring one.