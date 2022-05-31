Pune-based realtor arrested in Yes Bank-DHFL case: Court to announce order today

ABIL GROUP chairman and Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale will spend another day at the CBI guesthouse, five days after his arrest by the CBI in connection with the Yes Bank-DHFL case. On Monday, the special CBI court heard arguments in the case from 11.30 am to 5.40 pm (beyond the court hours). Special Judge D P Shingade adjourned the hearing in the evening and will pronounce orders on Tuesday.

Bhosale was arrested on Thursday and produced before court on Friday. His lawyers Vijay Aggarwal and Rahul Agarwal had submitted that the arrest was not legal. The court then said that the central investigating agency needs to be given an opportunity to counter the claims and since the court timings were over, the remand plea could not be heard on Friday. The court had then directed for Bhosale to be kept at the CBI guesthouse till Monday.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh and special public prosecutor J K Sharma submitted that there is no embargo in law to continue with the investigation at any stage of the trial on the basis of the initial complaint. The CBI sought Bhosale’s custody for 10 days to investigate the alleged fraud.

Bhosale emerged as an accused after a CBI probe found that he had received Rs 68.82 crore from DHFL in 2018 without any actual services being provided by him.