scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Pune-based builder Bhosale sent to judicial custody till July 21

Bhosale was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same alleged offence.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 12, 2022 1:01:18 am
The Enforcement Directorate took his custody last month. (Representational Image)

A special court Monday sent Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale, arrested in connection with the DHFL case of alleged money laundering, to judicial custody till July 21.

Bhosale was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same alleged offence.

More from Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate took his custody last month.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 11, 2022: Why to read ‘The Fall of the Presidential Palace ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 11, 2022: Why to read ‘The Fall of the Presidential Palace ...
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...
From media to medicine to Apple Health V-P: Sumbul Desai’s Indian r...Premium
From media to medicine to Apple Health V-P: Sumbul Desai’s Indian r...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement