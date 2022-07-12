Pune-based builder Bhosale sent to judicial custody till July 21

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 12, 2022 1:01:18 am
July 12, 2022 1:01:18 am
A special court Monday sent Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale, arrested in connection with the DHFL case of alleged money laundering, to judicial custody till July 21.
Bhosale was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same alleged offence.
The Enforcement Directorate took his custody last month.
