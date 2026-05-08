Pune on my plate: How this 1857 Pune bakery selling only one item survived for 169 years

Written by Navnoor Kaur

In the streets of Ganesh Peth, a hidden gem lies quietly, carrying a legacy that dates back nearly two centuries. Roat Bakers, a bakery opened in 1857, continues to operate from the same location today, standing as a reminder of Pune’s old food traditions.

Started as a small family-run setup, the bakery is now in its sixth generation. The owner’s eldest daughter-in-law, Aisha Tanveer Sheikh, who belongs to the fifth generation, helps with her family in daily operations. “Every person in our family has contributed to keeping this bakery running for so many years,” she said, explaining how the responsibility has passed down over generations.

Interestingly, the bakery did not operate throughout the year in its early days. It would open only for three months during Muharram. It was only after the 1990s that it became a full-fledged, year-round bakery. Despite this change, one thing has remained constant: the product. The bakery sells only one item, which is roat.

A small team of workers assist, while the family maintains manual quality checks. (Express Photo) A small team of workers assist, while the family maintains manual quality checks. (Express Photo)

Roat is a traditional cookie-like sweet, made using simple ingredients like rava, sugar, ghee, khoya, and dry fruits. The bakery does not use any artificial essence or flavours, keeping the preparation traditional. Even today, most of the process is done by hand. A small team of workers assist, while the family maintains manual quality checks. During peak demand, however, some machinery is used to keep up with orders.

“They are all handmade, and we make sure to check everything ourselves,” Aisha said. “Sometimes, due to changes in raw materials, the taste can vary slightly, so we keep rechecking to maintain the same quality.”

The bakery also takes specialised orders from customers, and over time, its reach has extended beyond Pune. From different parts of Maharashtra to countries like Canada, Dubai, and Australia, roats are often carried overseas by customers for their families. Despite this, the pricing remains relatively minimal, with baking charges at around ₹110 per kg. The bakery offers two varieties, a regular version priced at ₹600 per dozen and a special variant made with pure ghee and dry fruits at ₹960 per dozen.

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Many customers who visit today have been coming here for generations. (Express Photo) Many customers who visit today have been coming here for generations. (Express Photo)

The bakery has also seen its share of well-known visitors, including people from Bollywood. Actor Dilip Kumar was among those who purchased roats regularly for nearly 12–14 years. Yet, beyond celebrity associations, it is the emotional connection with everyday customers that defines the bakery’s identity.

Many customers who visit today have been coming here for generations. One customer shared that her grandmother used to buy roat from the same bakery, and now she continues the tradition. Another customer mentioned that she was purchasing roats to send to her family living abroad, reflecting its continued sentimental value.

Looking ahead, the family hopes to expand further. As of now, the bakery operates only from its single outlet in Ganesh Peth, but there are plans to grow. “In the coming years, we want to reach more people and may open a few more branches,” Aisha said.

From a seasonal shop to a full-time bakery, Roat Bakers has evolved with time, yet managed to preserve its simplicity, making it not just a place to buy food, but a space that carries memories across generations.