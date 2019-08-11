Pune: Almatti dam discharges record amount, water levels begin to recede

THE TOLL due to the flood in Pune Division has reached 30, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Saturday.

Three more bodies have been found in connection to the Bramhanal boat capsize incident, taking the toll to 12, while six people were still missing. “Three bodies, which have been identified as those of Surekha Narute (45), Rekha Vavle (40) and a four-year-old, girl, were found. But six persons are missing,” said Mhaisekar.

While the administration had said the toll in Pune Division — comprising the districts of Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur — was 29 on Friday, two of the names were listed by mistake, as one had died of natural causes and the other was still missing, said Mhaisekar.

The discharge of water from Almatti dam has increased to a record high of 5.30 lakh cusec, leading to water levels receding faster in flood-affected Sangli and Kolhapur districts. The inflow of water in Almatti dam has increased due to flooding of Ghatprabha river, a tributary of Krishna river, and reached 6 lakh cusec. This has prompted the Karnataka government to increase the discharge to a record high, to prevent the flood situation from worsening, said officials.

As a result, water levels at various bridges in Kolhapur and Sangli have gone down, with water levels dipping by 1.5 feet at Irwin Bridge, seven inches at Ankali bridge, nine inches at Rajaram weir and four inches at Rajapur weir.

Briefing mediapersons about the relief and rescue operations, Mhaisekar said so far, 3.76 lakh people affected by flood have been given shelter at 304 camps set up temporarily in public buildings.

The water level in Kolhapur has reduced by three inches since morning. In Sangli, the water level has dropped by eight inches, he added.

Officials said due to the damage caused by rains and submerging of transformers in water, electricity supply to 1.17 lakh customers in Kolhapur and 1.33 lakh in Sangli had been disrupted.

“A total of 3,570 transformers in Kolhapur and 2,607 in Sangli are under water. This has disrupted power supply to several dozen villages in both districts. The villagers are relying on candles… although there is a demand to restore the power supply, MSEDCL officials won’t be able to do so before the water recedes. Any haste on their part may cause terrible accidents,” said Mhaisekar.

He added that as of Saturday afternoon, 33 bridges in Sangli district and 41 in Kolhapur were closed either due to overflowing water or landslides. He also said that 91 roads, including state highways and main district roads in Kolhapur, and 66 in Sangli were also closed due to floods.

The Kolhapur airport handled 30 operations, including landing and take-off, on Saturday.

According to a government statement, 4.24 lakh people have been evacuated and shifted to safer places across the state. A total of 761 villages in 69 talukas have been affected by flood.