Pune: 20-yr-old killed by speeding dumper

A college student died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding dumper near VIT College in Kondhwa Budruk on Tuesday afternoon. Police arrested the driver, Raju Ramrao Kagne (35), who was allegedly speeding.

Arnav Ajay Rahirkar (20), a resident of Erandwane, sustained critical injuries after he was knocked off his bike by the dumper around 12.30 pm, said police. ASI P P Doifode said, “More details about (the deceased) are not known yet as his family members are still in shock.”

An FIR was lodged at Kondhwa police station after which Kagne, a resident of Yevalewadi, was booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, as well as sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

