Pune: 2 children drown in pond near lake

Two children drowned in a small pond, created by accumulation of rainwater, on the bed of the Peshwe lake in Jejuri, around 55 kilometres from Pune on Sunday morning .

According to Jejuri police, the children have been identified as Aditya Sambhaji Koli (8) and Adarsh Manohkar Ubale (7), both residents of Juni Jejuri area.

Station House Officer at Jejuri police station said, “The two children had left the house around 11 am and went to the lake area as it was a school holiday. In the afternoon, their family members started searching for them as they did not return home. Some people spotted their clothes next to a pond, which has been created by the accumulation of rainwater, on the bed of the lake. The two were found dead in the pond. They are suspected to have drowned while playing. Further probe is on.”

Police said that Aditya was a student of Class III while Adarsh was a student of Class I at a local school. Aditya’s family had moved to Jejuri from Osmanabad district few months ago.