Puncture, surround, rob: 3 attacks in 90 mins on Samruddhi Expressway; 6 arrested

A spate of highway robberies on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, including three attacks within about 90 minutes, has prompted the Nashik Rural police to step up security along the expressway, even as a 50-member team arrested six of the 12 alleged members of the gang following a three-day CCTV trail.

The gang allegedly used a dangerous puncture trap — scattering sharp nails and metal objects on the expressway and then targeting motorists who stopped after their tyres were damaged. In one of the attacks, a family was allegedly surrounded by 11-12 armed men, who attacked them with wooden sticks and iron rods and attempted to pull their children out of the car.

The incidents took place on August 27 around the Maldhon and Dushingpur areas under Wavi police station. In the first case, a family travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Mumbai was allegedly robbed of gold jewellery, watches and Rs 84,500 in cash, with the total value of the stolen property estimated at Rs 18.09 lakh.

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Soon after, the gang allegedly targeted a businessman from Nanded travelling with his family. The man, who had a licensed revolver, fired two warning shots in the air, following which the robbers fled.

A third vehicle, carrying a critically ill patient to Mumbai, was allegedly stopped after its tyre was punctured. The occupants were robbed of around Rs 1 lakh in cash and other belongings.

The attacks triggered a major police operation. Nashik Rural police formed five teams of 10 personnel each and examined footage from more than 125 CCTV cameras on roads connecting the highway to neighbouring districts. Investigators traced two suspicious vehicles and found that they had travelled together through at least 18 CCTV locations towards Osmanabad.

Police suspect the gang had deliberately parked the vehicles around five kilometres from the crime scene before walking towards the highway and later escaping through forest routes. The strategy, police said, was intended to prevent victims and eyewitnesses from identifying or immediately tracing the vehicles.

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Based on CCTV footage, technical evidence, vehicle ownership records and the identities of those travelling in the vehicles, police traced the suspects to Osmanabad district.

The six arrested on Monday have been identified as Ashok Hiraman Shinde, Nitin Hiraman Shinde, Govind Shivaji Pawar, Arjun Venkat Pawar, Dhananjay Venkat Pawar and Lakhan Bharat Kale. Police said the accused, who are relatives and residents of Osmanabad district, had travelled more than 200 km to carry out the alleged robberies.

Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police D S Swami said the investigation began late on August 27 and the team worked continuously before travelling to Osmanabad and making the arrests. The two vehicles allegedly used in the robberies have been seized. Police are now trying to recover the stolen cash and valuables and arrest the remaining six accused.

Police beef up Samruddhi security

The robberies have also triggered a security response along the roughly 100-km stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg under Nashik Rural police jurisdiction.

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Police have identified six to seven vulnerable locations where vehicles will be stationed for continuous patrolling and round-the-clock surveillance.

“Commuters should not be scared while travelling on the highway. All necessary precautions are being taken, and police personnel will keep a close watch on the highway during the day and night,” Swami said.

The state government has also decided to deploy a Special Task Force on the highway. Meanwhile, phased traffic blocks for installation of additional CCTV cameras are scheduled to begin from August 31.

The arrests come as police face growing concern over the vulnerability of motorists on the expressway, particularly at night, where the attackers allegedly exploited isolated stretches and the time taken by motorists to respond to sudden tyre punctures.