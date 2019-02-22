Sena sacks youth activists who allegedly assaulted two Kashmiri students in Yavatmal

Shiv Sena on Friday sacked the youth activists who allegedly assaulted two Kashmiri students studying at a college in Yavatmal city. In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF jawans, there were reports of assaults against Kashmiris and students from the Valley.

Calling Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said the anger (over Pulwama) should be directed towards terrorism and not innocent people. “There was an unfortunate incident yesterday in Yavatmal, with some students of Jammu & Kashmir. As of last evening, the party has sacked those involved in the act. J&K is a part of India and no Indian, or for that matter, nobody should face the brunt of anger that is towards terrorism. We understand the angst but it must be against terror, not innocent people,” Thackeray tweeted.

The two Kashmiri students were repeatedly slapped by a group of youths led by district Yuva Sena vice president Ajinkya Motke, who is currently absconding. The assailants even video recorded the whole incident and then uploaded on Motke’s Facebook page. “The Kashmiris will be driven out, beaten up again wherever they will be found,” Motke said in his FB page alongside the video

The incident occurred when the students, said to be studying in Dahyabhai Patel Sharirik Shikshan Mahavidyalaya were returning to their rented rooms. “The assailant group hailed from Yuva Sena and are currently absconding. We are looking out for them and are currently in the process of registering offence,” Police Inspector Dharmaraj Sonule said.

The Shiv Sena leader also hit out at the media for sensationalising the issue and said disciplinary action had been taken against the activists on Thursday itself.

“The Shiv Sena had issued a press note on Thursday itself which hasn’t been printed today, maybe to further sensationalise the issue or defame us, while ignoring our disciplinary action. We may also consider a defamation suit against those who have received our note and purposely ignored it to malign the party,” he said.

Following the terror attack in Pulwama, a similar incident of Kashmiri students’ assault had surfaced in Dehradun last week. At least 800 Kashmiri students have left the hill state, according to Nasir Khuehami, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Organisation.