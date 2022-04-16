Three coaches of Puducherry Express derail near Matunga railway station, no casualties reported

A train travelling to Puducherry from Dadar derailed Friday near Matunga railway station. According to preliminary information, three rear coaches of Puduchery Express derailed around 9:45pm with no casualties reported.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident which took place, just after the train departed for Puducherry from the Dadar terminus.

Three coaches of Puducherry Express derail near Matunga railway station, no casualties reportedhttps://t.co/aCRRbFeIH0 pic.twitter.com/PYWdIIzKYx — Express Mumbai 😷 (@ie_mumbai) April 15, 2022

The derailment of the coaches took place due to the collision of two trains. The Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express was entering on DOWN fast line from platform 7 of the Dadar Terminus, when the CSMT-Gadag Express, which departed around 9.30 pm, dashed it from the rear side on a crossing, a Central Railway official said.

“Relief Trains from Kalyan, CSMT and Kurla have reached the spot and started relief operations. Traffic on Down and Up fast lines have been diverted on Down and Up slow lines respectively. Helpline numbers will be issued soon,” he said.

Heavy crowd at local railway stations in Mumbai as train services were affected after a train travelling to Puducherry from Dadar derailed Friday night near Matunga railway station. (Express photos) pic.twitter.com/aMk2M6ml23 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 15, 2022

“There have been no injuries and restoration of train service is on,” the official said. An inquiry committee has been setup to look into the incident, the official added.

The Central Railways announced that passengers whose trains have been cancelled can claim a refund from any Passenger Reservation Centres (PRS) within next three days.