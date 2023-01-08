scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

PUCL discusses govt attempt to track interfaith marriages

Dr Sai Thakur, assistant professor at TISS, who attended the meeting called ‘Love in the Time of Hate: State Regulation of Inter-faith Marriage’, said the committee was equivalent to a state-sponsored Khap.

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah recalled her experience of marrying actor Naseeruddin Shah and how she was “never asked if she was going to convert”. (Representational/File)

The People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), Maharashtra, held a public meeting on Saturday to discuss ramifications of the Maharashtra government’s attempts to track interfaith marriages. The state had last month set up a 13-member committee to track complaints of women in interfaith marriages.

Dr Sai Thakur, assistant professor at TISS, who attended the meeting called ‘Love in the Time of Hate: State Regulation of Inter-faith Marriage’, said the committee was equivalent to a state-sponsored Khap.

More from Mumbai

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah recalled her experience of marrying actor Naseeruddin Shah and how she was “never asked if she was going to convert”. She said she considers herself and others from her time to be “lucky” since now, one’s choice to marry someone by their own volition is questioned. “I thought that was how our country was. I thought we could do what we want,” Pathak added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 00:26 IST
Next Story

Mumbai chokes on ‘very poor’ air for third consecutive day

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close