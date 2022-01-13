Publishing Ambedkar’s writings: Bombay HC seeks state govt response on stalled project

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Maharashtra government and directed it to share the status of its stalled project to publish the writings and speeches of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The HC, while taking cognisance of the issue and initiating a suo motu (on its own) PIL last month, had noted that the issue reflected a “sorry state of affairs”, adding the publication of the material was absolutely necessary and desirable.

The HC also asked the state government to prepare an audit/status report of the working of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar source material publication committee after it was told that there was no information on how the panel was functioning after the demise of its secretary Professor Avinash Dolas in 2018.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Anil S Kilor was hearing the suo motu PIL. The Court had referred to a November 24, 2021 news report published in the daily Loksatta, which had said that the Maharashtra government had undertaken a project to publish the writings of Ambedkar.

The news report stated that the government had issued directions to print nine lakh copies of the volumes and that printing paper worth Rs 5.45 crore was purchased for the purpose. But in the last four years, only 33,000 copies were printed and the rest of the paper purchased for the project is lying in godowns, the report said. Of these 33,000 copies, only 3,675 were made available for distribution, the report added.

The plea filed through advocate Swaraj Jadhav, who is assisting the Court, sought directions to respondent authorities to publish and print writings of Dr Ambedkar in sufficient quantity, proportionate to demand in the market and ensure there is no unavailability of the same.

Government Pleader Purnima H Kantharia said that the state government would come up with a “positive response” to all issues raised in the PIL after which the bench issued notice to the state government seeking its response and posted further hearing after three weeks.