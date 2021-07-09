Publish details of school fee regulation panels in 9 divisions in media: Bombay HC to govt

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Atul Bhatkhalkar, BJP MLA from Kandivali (East), and others.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the state education department to publish details of divisional fee regulation committees (DFRCs) – to be set up in nine divisions of Maharashtra – in the print and electronic media. This was after it was informed that many private unaided schools have increased fees for the academic year 2020-21 and refused to allow students, whose parents were unable to pay the fees, to attend virtual classes.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Atul Bhatkhalkar, BJP MLA from Kandivali (East), and others.

The PIL sought strict implementation of laws regarding school fees, including earlier court orders allowing fee payment in installments as well as not permitting schools to bar students from online or physical classes over fee arrears or non-payment and withhold progress reports.

Senior counsel Birendra Saraf, appearing for Bhatkhalkar, told HC that many parents in western suburbs of Mumbai have complained about aided and unaided schools stopping their children from attending online classes due to non-payment of fees.

The HC on Wednesday had asked the state to show the notification concerning the setting up DFRCs to adjudicate disputes regarding fees between school managements and parent-teachers associations. After the state said the authority has been formed, the court had asked it to report how it actually functions, else it would mean that the committee has “no teeth”.

Additional Government Pleader Geeta Shastri submitted before HC the June 7 government notification on setting up DFRCs in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad. She added that said that process for appointing DFRCs in Kolhapur, Latur and Nashik division is underway.

Following this, the HC noted that the main apprehension of the petitioners regarding non-constitution of DFRCs has been addressed. Seeking affidavits in reply by July 14, the HC posted the matter for next hearing on July 16.