Public squares of Mumbai likely to get upgrade soon

Over the past two months, the civic body has launched a crackdown against encroachments and hawkers in a bid to improve pedestrian comfort.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to explore the possibility of developing major public squares of Mumbai with public amenities ranging from food stalls to malls while building pedestrian friendly zones along railway tracks. The proposal has been mooted by Shiv Sena corporator Yamini Jadhav.

In her resolution dated March 3, Jadhav flagged concerns over impediments faced by tourists owing to encroachment on footpaths, increased vehicular flow, traffic hurdles among others.

“Considering the situation, the BMC is of the opinion that major squares and historical places of Mumbai should be provided with facilities such as shopping malls, catering centres, toilets, seating facilities, good lightning, and landscape gardens which are artistically arranged to strike a balance between culture and nature,” she said.