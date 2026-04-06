Public squares of Mumbai likely to get upgrade soon

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to explore the possibility of developing major public squares of Mumbai with public amenities ranging from food stalls to malls while building pedestrian friendly zones along railway tracks. The proposal has been mooted by Shiv Sena corporator Yamini Jadhav.
In her resolution dated March 3, Jadhav flagged concerns over impediments faced by tourists owing to encroachment on footpaths, increased vehicular flow, traffic hurdles among others.
“Considering the situation, the BMC is of the opinion that major squares and historical places of Mumbai should be provided with facilities such as shopping malls, catering centres, toilets, seating facilities, good lightning, and landscape gardens which are artistically arranged to strike a balance between culture and nature,” she said.
Jadhav has also called for development of comfortable pedestrian friendly zones along railway tracks in a bid to improve air quality, improve tourist experience as well as generate new income streams for the BMC.
The resolution has been presented before the civic body, and is likely to be tabled for discussion in the general body this month. If cleared, the civic administration will commence works to earmark possible high footfall tourist places to implement the project.
Meanwhile, in a further boost to tourism, Jadhav also called the BMC to implement amenities like modern toilets, changing and locker rooms across Mumbai’s seven beaches.
Over the past two months, the civic body has launched a crackdown against encroachments and hawkers in a bid to improve pedestrian comfort. Alongside, the civic body has also launched a pilot project to remodel footpath along a span of 16.5 km.
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