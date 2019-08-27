Public, private establishments should make wheelchair-friendly ramps: HC

The Bombay High Court Monday said public and private establishments should make wheelchair-friendly ramps for differently-abled people. The HC also pulled up a franchise theatre in south Bombay for making an illusionary stage effects ramp.

The petition was filed by Nisha Jamvwal, a writer and columnist seeking to issue specific guidelines to install wheelchair-friendly ramps and toilets for differently-abled people at private and public places.

The petitioner had given a list of 15 such places, where facilities for ramp access and other amenities for differently-abled people were non-existent. Jamvwal was represented by Abha Singh.

In the previous hearing, the court had directed the BMC to visit such places, verify the claims made by the petitioner and submit a report. Advocate Abhishek Yende for the BMC submitted a list, which said ramps were seen at eight places. BMC also submitted pictures of the places to show that the ramps existed.

After looking at the pictures, Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog said they hardly looked like ramps and for a differently-abled person with poor vision, may be mistaken for steps. In the pictures of a multiplex in south Mumbai, the court said the ramp had illusionary stage effects. Chief Justice Nandrajog said the owner of such theatre should “use his head” and construct a friendly ramp.