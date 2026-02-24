‘Public interest over developers’: Bombay High Court orders developer to hand over Worli land to BMC for sewage plant

The Bombay High Court on Monday allowed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to utilise the available plot of 17,756 square metres in Worli, reserved for a sewage treatment plant (STP) and other purposes.

The court said it would later examine how the reservation for a larger area of over 27,000 square metres was reduced to nearly 17,000 square metres to build a transit camp for a slum rehabilitation project.

Earlier this month, the High Court had halted the construction of the transit buildings, noting that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) had permitted it despite BMC objections, terming it as “systematic design” to favour developer.

A bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Aarti A Sathe on February 23 passed an order on a plea by Worli Urban Development Project LLP (formerly Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP), the developer undertaking a slum rehabilitation project. that challenged a stop-work notice issued under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

On February 9, the court had observed that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) had allowed the construction of transit buildings despite BMC letters flagging the land as reserved for an STP.

On Monday, Senior Advocate Aspi Chinoy, for the petitioner, submitted that the construction of the transit camp, undertaken on 17,756.40 square metres land, would be removed within 90 days as per the February 9 court order.

He added that “no construction of any nature shall be undertaken on such area demarcated for the purpose of sewerage pumping station or sewerage treatment plant expansion or for solid waste management, and will be handed over to the BMC”.

“We intend to examine the issue as to how the extent of the reservation of a larger area of 27,964.04 square metres could be reduced to an area of 17,756.40 square metres at the instance of the plans/proposal submitted by the developer, on the State Government passing July 12, 2024 order and its authority/jurisdiction thereof. Further, we would also examine whether it was so permissible to do so under Regulation 17(3)(D)(2) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034,” the bench noted.

The court added, “We may observe that merely because the said land belonging to the municipal corporation was encroached by slum dwellers, whether such large area of land would be required to be deleted from the reservation, and in the manner as understood by the State Government and the SRA that too on the proposal as submitted by the developer, would be required to be addressed”.

The bench termed it a “significant issue surrounding the slum redevelopment in question, considering such imminent public interest”.

It noted that the BMC had taken “serious cognisance” of SRA’s inaction to remove illegal transit building on the reserved land, prompting the corporation to initiate demolition.

The court appointed Senior Advocate Zal Andhyarujina as amicus curiae to assist on the legal issues during the next hearing on March 9.