Public campaign needed to preserve sanctity of Maharashtra forts: Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday instructed the state administration to prepare a separate plan for preservation and conservation of different forts in the state. Thackeray also said a public movement, ‘My forts, My responsibility of conservation’, should be started across the state.

Thackeray on Thursday held a meeting of the steering committee on the preservation and conservation of forts in the state, where he instructed officials that forts should be protected and preserved.

He also reviewed the six forts selected in the first phase for conservation and preservation earlier this year: Shivneri, Rajgad, Torna, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and Sudhagad forts. In July, a steering committee headed by Thackeray was set up to monitor the conservation work of these six forts.

Thackeray said six separate committees should be set up for these six forts comprising experts and organisations working for their conservation. “While undertaking conservation and preservation, there should be a plan to ensure the original structure is not affected in any way. The plan should also include the funds required, time duration for completion of the work and the material to be used for conservation,” he said.

He said that a campaign on the lines of ‘My family, My responsibility’, launched during the Covid pandemic, should be launched to maintain the sanctity of forts.

He also announced that the state government will give Rs 50 lakh for the preservation and conservation of Ginjee Fort in Tamil Nadu from where Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj ruled for eight years.