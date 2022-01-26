Public Bike Sharing scheme: No takers, BMC relaxes participation conditions for interested companies

After poor response to its Public Bike Sharing (PBS) scheme, the BMC has relaxed participation conditions for interested bidders.

The BMC plans to run electric and pedal cycle services for last mile connectivity at multiple locations across the city on the lines of Navi Mumbai’s Yulu bike service. “But many interested firms have pointed out that the terms and conditions for qualification are stringent, making it difficult to participate,” said an official from BMC.

Under the scheme, private firms will be appointed to run bike services from key locations like railway stations, corporate offices and tourist places. People can rent these cycles to reach their destinations. The BMC plans to press into service 1 lakh bikes in the city.

Previously, the civic body had said that firms having at least 5,000 bikes and a capital value of Rs 30 crore could only take part in the project. Now, as per the changed conditions, a firm with a capital value of Rs 30 lakh and having at least 1,000 bikes will be allowed to participate.

“Many firms had said that the old conditions were impractical. Following this, the policy was changed so that there could be healthy competition,” said a senior official.

The revised conditions were cleared in the BMC Improvement Committee meeting last week. Now, it will be tabled before the general body meeting for final approval. Officials said once the revised policy is approved, the BMC plans to start a pilot project in Andheri.