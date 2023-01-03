PSI suspended in Navi Mumbai for not registering FIR against constable who ‘misbehaved’ with woman

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe suspended a Police Sub-Inspector for not registering an FIR in a case where a drunk police constable allegedly misbehaved with a woman on Palm Beach Road last week. An FIR in this connection was later registered by the Powai police station and transferred to the Sanpada police which arrested Constable Deepak Rathod, 30.

A senior officer said PSI Abhay Kadam, who was on night duty at Sanpada police station when the alleged incident took place, was suspended by the police commissioner. The officer said that though the woman and her friend went to the Sanpada police station to lodge a complaint against Rathod, Kadam did not register an FIR. The incident allegedly took place early on Friday when the woman and her friend were taking a walk on Palm Beach Road. The girl missed her last train and, while waiting for train services to resume, the two took a stroll outside.

At this point, Rathod, who was patrolling on a motorbike, stopped the duo and allegedly asked the girl’s friend for his mobile number, but the friend refused to share it. According to the woman, Rathod also asked her to sit on his bike, which she refused. She also complained that the constable, who appeared to be drunk, misbehaved with her. The duo then approached the Sanpada police to complain about the incident, but Kadam did not entertain them.

The two then left for Mumbai and on reaching Powai they approached the Powai police station where an FIR was registered and the matter was transferred to the Sanpada station under the jurisdiction of which the incident had taken place. Following this, the constable was placed under arrest.