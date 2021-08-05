Provident fund case: ED to quiz Wadhawans at Taloja jail

The Taloja Central Jail in Raigad. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

A special court on Wednesday allowed investigating officers access to Dheeraj Wadhawan and Kapil Wadhawan, promoters of DHFL, in connection with a provident fund case registered against them.

The Enforcement Directorate had sought that its two officers be allowed to examine and interrogate the two men lodged in Taloja Central Jail as per provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

The officers sought to visit the jail with case files, laptops and digital devices to probe the two.

The court permitted the plea, allowing the officers access to the two in jail from August 9 to 11.

Dheeraj and Kapil are currently in custody in the Yes Bank case.

A separate case has been filed against them related to alleged irregularities in the investment of Employees Provident Fund of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.