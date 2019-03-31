Provide space on rent to state govt till court building constructed, Bombay HC directs civic body

The Bombay High Court has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to provide a place to the state government on rent till the Magistrate court building in Dadar is constructed. In this regard, the court recently directed the municipal commissioner to work out the modalities with principal secretaries of Law and Judiciary department and Public Works Department.

The court made the direction as the current premises of the Magistrate court at Bhoiwada is not in a repairable condition and needs to be demolished.

The division bench of Justice B R Gavai and Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu said the court had passed various orders from time to time. “From the structural audit, it is noticed that the building is not in a repairable condition and is required to be demolished and new building be constructed for the court premises thereafter,” the court said.

The petitioner, Metropolitan Magistrate Court’s Dadar Bar Association, told the court that the present building was not sufficient for housing all court rooms and staff. The petitioner added that some of the court rooms were functioning from the adjoining rental premises. They also pointed to the court that there had been orders passed from time to time to the state government, directing it to consider the proposal for demolition of the building and construct a new building, which could house all courts apart from other facilities.

For alternative accommodation, the petitioner told the court, a vacant building belonging to the municipal corporation, located just across the road, could be utilised. Earlier, a municipal school was functioning from the said premises and for years together the school has been shut.

The counsel for the corporation said they were actively considering the proposal to give the building on rental basis to the state government for housing courts.

The bench said, “We see no impediment in corporation granting the building, where a school was functioning and now lying vacant, to the state government on rental basis till the completion of a new court building.”

The order added, “We see no reason as to why the corporation cannot spare a building which is lying vacant for the purpose of administration of justice and that too for a limited period. We clarify that this should be considered as a direction to corporation to give the building demanded by the state government on rental basis till the completion of construction of new building.”

Advocate Satish Sakat, secretary of Dadar Bar Association, said, “There are two Metropolitan Magistrate court buildings in Bhoiwada in which they have distributed five courts, due to less space. In 2014, we approached the High Court stating that the courtrooms were in a bad condition, following which there was direction to the state government to repair the building. The building as of now after repair is better, but there is huge space constraint.”

Sakte added that they had asked the state government to demolish the building and construct a new building, which would house all the five courts in one building and have space for lawyers and common room for ladies, which was another problem faced by them.