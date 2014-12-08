Provide my son legal aid: Kalyan Islamic State jihadist’s father to NGO

Top: Areeb, the shut window of his home Friday; his parents met the Home Minister this summer. Top: Areeb, the shut window of his home Friday; his parents met the Home Minister this summer.

BY SANTOSHEE GULABKALI MISHRA

The family members of arrested Areeb Majeed student turned jihadist for Islamic State (IS) has approached the Jamiat-e-Ulema-e Hind to seek legal help for him. The Jamiat is an NGO that provides legal aid to the Muslim community.

“Ejaz Majeed wanted our legal cell to give aid to him (Areeb),”said Gulzar Ahmed Azmi, secretary of the legal cell of the Jamiat.

Areeb was booked and arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on charges of conspiring to commit a terrorist act and being a member of a banned foreign terror outfit, and under the stringent Section 125 of the IPC for “waging war against the nation”.

With an FIR lodged against Areeb as well as the three others from Kalyan who are believed to have joined Islamic States of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) along with him naming them wanted accused they would also face arrest if they return.

Areeb was arrested by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) after he returned from Turkey. Areeb was one of the four youths from Kalyan who went missing from their homes in May.

