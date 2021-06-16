Provide aid first to injured, initiate action later: Nagrale tells officers

THE MUMBAI Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Monday issued a circular directing all personnel to start any inquiry after providing medical treatment to any injured people approaching a police station across the city.

In the circular, Nagrale has mentioned that when an injured person approaches a police station to lodge a complaint, officers instruct them to go to a hospital on their own and ask them to get a medical certificate. “This conduct is wrong,” read the order.

The commissioner further directed his personnel to note that they shall henceforth issue a memo for medical examination, make an entry in the diary, send a policeman along with the injured to the hospital, help them in getting necessary medical treatment following which they shall be brought back to the police station and then legal action will be initiated.

Sources in the department said that this directive was issued after an incident, which took place in Chembur in 2019, where a man who was assaulted had approached the police to file a complaint and had died because he was not taken to a hospital by the officers on time.

The order also states that if any personnel fail to obey the instructions, then a departmental inquiry would be initiated against them.