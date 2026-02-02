‘Proven her commitment’: 30 NCP units demand Sunetra Pawar as national president to ‘fill the void’ left by Ajit Pawar

Two days after Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, more than 30 office bearers of different cells of the NCP Monday wrote to its working president Praful Patel and state president Sunil Tatkare demanding that she be made national president, the post held by her late husband Ajit Pawar.
Their letter also came a day after Praful Patel denied reports indicating he had been appointed as the Nationalist Congress Party chief, and dismissed the speculations as “totally baseless” and “lack any truth”.
Ajit Pawar, 66, who was serving as the NCP president and Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.
“The passing of Hon. Ajitdada Pawar, the pillar and visionary leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, has cast a deep shadow of grief over the party. In these difficult times, the party urgently requires strong, composed leadership capable of keeping everyone united. Hon. Sunetra Ajit Pawar Vahini has proven her commitment to the party and Maharashtra by accepting the responsibility of the state’s Deputy Chief Minister under extremely adverse circumstances,” said the letter signed by presidents of 30 party cells.
“Given her experience, loyalty to the party, and affection for the party workers, we—the State Presidents of all NCP cells—firmly believe that she is perfectly suited for the post of National President of the Nationalist Congress Party,” it said.
“Therefore, we, the Presidents and office-bearers of various cells of the Nationalist Congress Party, unanimously and humbly, yet firmly, demand that Hon. Sunetra Ajit Pawar Vahini be appointed as the National President. We hope you will consider this request positively.”
“I held talks with all the chiefs of different cells of the party and decided to draft a letter demanding Sunetra Tai be made our party’s national president,” said the party’s cultural cell chief, Babasaheb Patil.
Story continues below this ad
The letter includes signatures from the presidents of all party cells, such as youth, students, and cultural, among others, except for Rupali Chakankar, who is the NCP women’s wing president. Chakankar is also the president of the State Women’s Commission.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More