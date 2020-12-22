scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Prove how Sunaina Holey’s tweet aimed to create enmity: HC to govt

Holey was booked by the Mumbai and Palghar police for allegedly making offensive remarks on social media against the Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: December 22, 2020 10:31:29 pm
Sunaina Holey, Sunaina Holey tweet, Bombay high court Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai newsA division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik was hearing Holey’s plea.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to prove whether the alleged offensive tweet of Navi Mumbai resident Sunaina Holey (38) on April 14 was aimed at creating communal enmity. The government submitted that Holey and her followers had tried to use the social media platform to malign a segment of the society by attributing malicious content towards them during the lockdown.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik was hearing Holey’s plea which sought quashing of the FIR against her in connection with her comments on gathering of people outside the Bandra station during the lockdown.

Holey was booked by the Mumbai and Palghar police for allegedly making offensive remarks on social media against the Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya.

