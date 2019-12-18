Protests against citizenship law to intensify, several marches in Mumbai over next few days

Activists protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mankhurd. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar Activists protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mankhurd. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar

Protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is likely to intensify in Mumbai, with several social organisations, students, political parties and citizens planning to hold a string of marches in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Savidhan Samvardhan Samiti organised a protest at a rehabilitation camp in Lallubhai Compound, Mankhurd. “Our country is already struggling with unemployment issues. If the Act is implemented, the problem of unemployment will worsen. The basic values of the constitution are being modified for this Act. There is an attempt to divide religions,” Mohan Sonavane, member of the committee, said. The organisation teaches about the Indian Constitution in schools, colleges and to local residents.

At a meeting organised by Joint Action Committee for Social Justice in Kurla, representatives from over 200 social organisations also mulled over holding a series of protests against the Act in the coming days. While a major peaceful protest is scheduled for Thursday at August Kranti Maidan, another protest rally is slated for December 27 from Byculla.

“We realised people are going to turn up in thousands and the space in Girgaum Chowpatty may not be

sufficient. We will now hold protest in August Kranti Maidan from 4 pm till 7 pm,” activist Feroze Mithiborwala said. He added that students from various educational institutions are expected to attend the protest in large numbers.

Meanwhile, students of Indian Institute of Technology, Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Mumbai University have started mobilising support in the wake of the nationwide agitation. Student activist Fahad Ahmed from TISS told The Indian Express, “From now on, there is going to be a protest every other day. The protest on December 19 is symbolic in remembrance of freedom fighters and revolutionaries Ashfaqulla Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil. Freedom fighter G G Parekh among other eminent persons will be joining us.”

Ahmed said more than 40,000 students are expected to join the protest that is also likely to draw support

from political parties, including the Congress and the NCP, besides several civil and human rights activists.

“Police pressure has led us to change the venue. They feel that making us change venue at the last minute will reduce our strength, but we will emerge with double the expected number,” Ahmed added.

A statement issued by the Citizens of Justice and Peace said, the Citizenship Amendment Act “is an attempt to divide India on religious lines”. The organisation, which has been fighting to secure citizenship of people in Assam, observed that the Act will affect Dalits-Bahujan population, migrant labourers, forest dwellers and those displaced by natural or man-made disasters most.

