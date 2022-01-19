Protest at KEM Hospital against ‘lax probe’ into claims of ragging and harassment of SC student

Two days after Bhoiwada police registered a case against 17 people for allegedly harassing and ragging a post-graduation student of KEM Hospital from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, a protest was held at the college’s premises alleging laxity in investigation.

Following a complaint of casteist slur and ragging, the police had on Saturday filed an FIR against 17 people, including students and a warden of a medical college hostel in Naigaon. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IPC.

But as no arrest has been made in this matter, the complainant, Sugat Bharat Padghan, a student of hospital’s Occupational Therapy School and Center, held a protest seeking immediate arrest of all the accused and demanded that former dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh be booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“It has been two days but the police have made no arrest. The police aren’t investigating the matter properly,” said Padghan.

In his statement, he alleged that because he belongs to the SC community, the students and the wardens would make him clean the floors of the college, wash their clothes and utensils, and also make him stand on a bench.

Dr Sangeeta Rawat, dean of the hospital, said that they already have two anti-ragging committees, which have overruled the allegations of ragging. “The committee has found some instances of misconduct…We have sent notices to the students…” said Dr Rawat. “Now, it is up to the police to investigate allegations of atrocities”.