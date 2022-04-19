Protest as MIAL asks Air India to get employee quarters vacated

The Adani-group controlled Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has issued a notice to Air India, asking it to vacate the quarters where nearly 5,000 persons are staying, including several from nearly three decades, besides a few other properties.

The notice was issued on March 11, a few days after the Air India was handed over to Tata group.

To protest against the likely eviction, employees held a morcha on Sunday and found support in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). At present, 950 families are staying on the premises.

George Abraham, former corporator and a leader of Air India employees, said, “In October, Air India had issued notices to employees that they will have to vacate the colony in six months, failing which they will be fined Rs 15 lakh and double the market rate as penal rent. The management was forcing every one to sign. I issued a strike notice following which the employees did not sign the document…”

The colonies are located at Kalina area.

MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who participated in the morcha, said, “Several matters related to the employees remained unsolved during the sale of Air India. This land belongs to Airport Authority of India and was given on lease to Air India. The AI has told every one to vacate the quarters soon and this is a breach of trust… I have already told civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal that we will stiffly oppose this shifting.”

Adani Airport spokesperson did not comment on the matter. The Air India spokesperson too declined to comment as the matter is sub judice.