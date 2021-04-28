Protest against advertisement ‘mocking’ gandhis, eight Congress workers booked after ‘vandalising’ firm premises

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, the MIDC police also registered an FIR into the incident. However, the FIR only pertained to violating Covid guidelines and not vandalism. (Representational)

Police on Tuesday detained eight workers of the Congress after they allegedly barged into an office of a beverage company and vandalised the premises to protest against a recent advertisement by the company, which, they alleged, appeared to mock Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, the MIDC police also registered an FIR into the incident. However, the FIR only pertained to violating Covid guidelines and not vandalism.

The accused were allowed to go after being served notices and asked to appear at the police station when asked, police said.

The company in question, Storia Foods, has not registered any complaint in the matter.

According to the MIDC police, the incident took place at around 1pm at the office of Storia Foods near Mahakali Caves road in Andheri (east). The accused broke window panes and some furniture in the office but no one was assaulted or abused, they said.

MLC Bhai Jagtap, who is also the president of Mumbai Congress, tweeted a video of the incident and applauded party members for their “good work”. In the video, the accused, led by Mumbai Congress general secretary Nitin Sawant, are seen raising party flags and chanting slogans while coming out of the building where the company’s office is situated.

Jagtap wrote on Twitter, “I congratulate Mumbai Congress leader Nitin Sawant and other Congress workers for giving a fitting reply to Storia company’s advertisement where they defamed Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.”

Chaitanya S, DCP, operations, and the PRO for Mumbai Police, told The Indian Express, “We have detained eight persons of Congress party and registered an FIR against them.”

The FIR has been registered under section 135 of the Bombay Police Act, sections 188, 270, and 34 of the IPC, section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, and section 51 of the National Disaster Management Act.

Storia Foods recently released an advertisment for a beverage which showed actors purportedly dressed up as and imitating mannerisms of the senior Congress leaders.