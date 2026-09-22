‘Protect Tata legacy’: Sharad Pawar says Tata Trusts’ 66% stake ‘deliberate’

'The Articles of the Group give the majority owner's nominees a decisive voice in choosing the Chairman, and that agreement should be respected, as that is the very design of the Tata Group,' Sharad Pawar said

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readUpdated: Sep 22, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Sharad Pawar tata sonsSharad Pawar has jumped into the Tata Sons row. (File photo)
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Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has weighed in on the Tata Sons IPO row, saying the need of the hour is to protect its legacy. He said the rights given to the trust-nominated directors, including a say in the appointment of the chairman and other key decisions, should be honoured.

Pawar said the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons govern the company even from the view of corporate governance. “The Articles of the Group give the majority owner’s nominees a decisive voice in choosing the Chairman, and that agreement should be respected, as that is the very design of the Tata Group. We must protect the Group that devoted itself to the development of India,” he said.

“Shri Jamsetji Tata’s vision, carried forward by Sir Dorabji and Sir Ratan Tata, was that wealth created by the enterprise returns to society. Their holdings were placed in trusts precisely so that no individual would own the group, and the majority stakeholder of the business would be trusts that are dedicated to charitable objectives. Therefore, the ownership structure of Tata Sons embraces philanthropy,” said Pawar in a statement issued on Tuesday.

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Pawar said that operating companies sit under Tata Sons, and Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, with allied trusts, own about 66 percent of Tata Sons. “This design is deliberate, not incidental. Therefore, good business, thereby the dividends fund public good. Dividends on the Trusts’ majority stake flow directly into health, education, research and rural livelihoods,” he said.

On 17 September 2026, the Tata Sons board voted 4-1 to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman for another stint of five years from February 2027, and approved steps toward public listing of Tata Sons.

Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, voted against both; the Trusts’ second nominee, Mr Venu Srinivasan, voted in favour.

“Tata Trusts, which own about 66 percent of Tata Sons, hold that the resolution is void from the outset, since the Articles of Association require a majority of Trust-nominated directors present to back a Chairman’s appointment, and with two nominees present, a majority would mean both. The Tata group is a national institution rooted in Maharashtra, and its charitable ownership must be protected. The Articles adopted by shareholders that give trust-nominated directors an affirmative vote on key decisions, including the Chairman’s appointment, should be honoured,” said the veteran leader.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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