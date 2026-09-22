‘Protect Tata legacy’: Sharad Pawar says Tata Trusts’ 66% stake ‘deliberate’

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has weighed in on the Tata Sons IPO row, saying the need of the hour is to protect its legacy. He said the rights given to the trust-nominated directors, including a say in the appointment of the chairman and other key decisions, should be honoured.

Pawar said the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons govern the company even from the view of corporate governance. “The Articles of the Group give the majority owner’s nominees a decisive voice in choosing the Chairman, and that agreement should be respected, as that is the very design of the Tata Group. We must protect the Group that devoted itself to the development of India,” he said.