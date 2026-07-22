‘Protect citizens, not accused’: Bombay HC extends stay on Sena corporator Mhatre’s bail in doctor assault case

Hearing the suo motu writ petition over the July 6 “assault” on three municipal doctors by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday said that the police should protect law-abiding citizens and not accused persons.

The bench made an oral remark after it was initially informed that, after his arrest, police had sought to produce Ramesh Mhatre before the magistrate through virtual mode as he was hospitalised due to high blood pressure. “We expect police authorities to protect citizens, especially the law-abiding, and not the accused,” the HC orally remarked.

However, the state government lawyer told the bench that Ramesh Mhatre was admitted to a hospital and, as the 24-hour period from his arrest was getting over, a request was made for him to be produced through virtual mode.