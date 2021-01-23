Prostitution racket busted: Bombay HC grants bail to Nigerian national booked in case

The court held that though the applicant could abscond, in the absence of material evidence to implicate him in the offence, he could be let out on bail. (File)

The Bombay High Court, while observing that there was no evidence against a Nigerian national whose premise was used to push a woman into prostitution, has allowed his release on bail.

The court’s observations were based on the fact that the victim, in her statement, had said that she was invited to India by two accused on the pretext of being provided a job and was put up at the applicant’s premise. The court held that though the applicant could abscond, in the absence of material evidence to implicate him in the offence, he could be let out on bail.

A single judge bench of Justice Prakash D Naik on January 15 passed the order on a bail plea filed by Paul Bleesing Ngozi, a Nigerian national, through advocate Sandeep Mishra.

Justice Naik ruled, “Applicant is foreign national. He may abscond. However, there is no material on record to indicate that the applicant was involved in coercing the victim to indulge into prostitution. In view of this, a case for grant of bail is made out.”