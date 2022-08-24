scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Prosecutor in Cordelia cruise ship drug raid case resigns from NCB

The resignation letter has been submitted to a senior official of the NCB. The NCB director general will take a final call on the resignation, said an official.

Sethna was appointed by the NCB as a special public prosecutor in 2020.

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) special public prosecutor in cases, including the Cordelia cruise ship drug raid in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was booked and the FIR against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate, has tendered his resignation from the central agency.

The resignation letter has been submitted to a senior official of the NCB. The NCB director general will take a final call on the resignation, said an official.

Earlier this week, Advait Sethna had informed a special court that he has tendered his resignation from the NCB’s panel of prosecutors due to health issues. The court was told that the NCB will decide on his plea and the further course of action regarding the cases assigned to him. He will, however, continue to remain the prosecutor in the cases assigned to him till a decision is taken on his resignation. When contacted, Sethna refused to comment on the development.

Sethna was appointed by the NCB as a special public prosecutor in 2020. He was the main prosecutor in the cruise ship drug raid case, in which Aryan was booked last October. Aryan was later given the clean chit by the NCB’s special investigation team (SIT) to which the case was transferred from the agency’s Mumbai zonal unit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

Sethna had appeared for the NCB during Aryan’s first remand on October 3, last year, till the bail applications and other pleas filed by other accused were decided.

In all, 20 people were arrested by the NCB in the case. The SIT gave a clean chit to Aryan and five others in May, this year, while filing a chargesheet against 14 others. Two of the accused, from whom commercial quantities of drugs were allegedly recovered, continue to remain in jail.

Sethna was also representing the NCB against Siddharth Pithani, the flatmate of Rajput, who was arrested last June. Trial in both the cases is yet to begin.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Apart from the special courts designated under the NDPS Act, Sethna has also represented the NCB in matters before the Bombay High Court.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 12:51:02 am
Next Story

Corporates will be roped in to sponsor sports at govt complexes: Minister Mahajan

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement