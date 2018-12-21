Proposed site of Shivaji statue in Mumbai: Only Mete, few PWD officials take part in bhoomipujan

NEARLY TWO months after a speedboat carrying at least 25 people capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast while on its way to the proposed site of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Vinayak Mete, chairman of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Project Implementation, Monitoring and Co-ordination Committee, along with PWD officials, conducted a bhoomipujan at the proposed site on Thursday evening.

Mete, along with 15 to 20 others, left from Ferry Wharf at 3.40 pm in a boat. Apart from Mete and PWD officials, a group of priests was also present.

However, it was a low-key event this time as senior bureaucrats gave it a miss. “Since much of the rocky site was submerged when we reached, we performed puja at the rock for a few minutes. Then, puja was performed on the barge of the project contractor,” said an official, adding that the puja went on for more than one-and-a-half hours.

On December 17, The Indian Express had reported about the PWD’s plan to carry out a bhoomipujan once again at the proposed site. This was the second attempt by Mete to perform a bhoomipujan. On October 24, one person had died when a speedboat capsized while on its way to the site for the bhoomipujan. The boat was carrying officials and workers of Mete’s Shiv Sangram organisation. The bhoomipujan was subsequently cancelled. An inquiry into the mishap, ordered by the state government, is yet to be completed.

According to the PWD’s original plan, the bhoomipujan was to be held at 3.55 pm and two boats — one from Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and one privately owned — were expected to depart from the jetty at the Gateway of India around 2.30 pm.

However, Mete suddenly decided to depart to the site from Ferry Wharf instead of the Gateway of India. Sources said the plan of leaving from the Gateway was cancelled because the PWD did not get permission for the boats. Besides, the MMB refused to provide a boat to the PWD for the event stating that it was under maintenance, said an official of the MMB.

Vice Admiral (retd) I C Rao, who is the president of NGO APLI Mumbai, claimed that the boat used by Mete and the PWD was not authorised to embark passengers. “It was a supply vessel of an oil company. Besides, the vessel was joined by the two small boats, which are apparently inland vessels, and hence, not authorised to ply outside Mumbai harbour limits. It is a violation of maritime regulations and an investigation must be conducted into it,” said Rao. In December 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the memorial and held a jalpujan at the site. Following the boat mishap, Opposition parties had criticised the bhoomipujan, questioning the need for organising the programme.