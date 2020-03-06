Proposed fund for Manodhairya scheme drops from Rs 80 cr in 2018-19 to Rs 30 cr in 2019-20

The Economic Survey data also show that crimes against women had increased from 35,497 cases in 2018 to 37,567 in 2019 (provisional numbers). ( Representational Photo) The Economic Survey data also show that crimes against women had increased from 35,497 cases in 2018 to 37,567 in 2019 (provisional numbers). ( Representational Photo)

Even as the state legislature held a marathon discussion on women’s issues ahead of International Women’s Day, Maharashtra’s annual Economic Survey showed that the proposed fund for Manodhairya, the state’s compensation scheme for victims of sexual violence, sexual abuse, and acid attacks, dropped from Rs 80 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 30 crore in 2019-20.

The Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2019-20 tabled on Thursday, stated that while there were 1,153 beneficiaries of the Manodhairya scheme in the previous year, until October 2019, the number of beneficiaries fell by more than half to 462.

This comes at a time when the proposed expenditure for select schemes of the government like the construction of hostels, protection homes, and shelter homes for women, Shubh Mangal Samuhik Vivah Yojana and protection of women from domestic violence — has increased.

The Economic Survey data also show that crimes against women had increased from 35,497 cases in 2018 to 37,567 in 2019 (provisional numbers). According to the state’s Crime Investigation Department records, cases of rape increased from 4,974 in 2018 to 5,412 in 2019.

The Indian Express had reported in 2018 that the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority had issued guidelines, based on which the District Legal Services Authority had begun implementing the clause under which victims of rape, sexual abuse and acid attacks, who avail of the Manodhairya scheme, may have to face proceedings for recovery of the compensation awarded to them if it is found that “any relevant fact” shared during the inquiry was false.

The Manodhairya scheme underwent a series of revisions in December 2017. Besides the clause on the recovery of the compensation sum, there are also additional documents to be submitted to avail the scheme, including the victim’s statement recorded before a magistrate, a clause that had already begun to cause delays in accessing compensation.

According to the data from the Office of the Commissioner of Women and Child Development and the Deputy Commissioner, Planning, Divisional Commissionerate, the state incurred an expenditure of Rs 7.85 crore under the Manodhairya scheme in 2018-19, while it shelled out Rs 3.44 crore until October 2019.

In 2013, the Maharashtra government had issued a Government Resolution (GR) to launch its victim compensation scheme, Manodhairya. On August 1, 2017, the scheme was revised through another GR after the Bombay High Court directed the government to increase the compensation amount awarded to victims.

