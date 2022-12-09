Proposed At Police Stations: A separate unit to attend to complaints of crime against women, children

Police stations in the state are likely to have separate units to attend to complaints of crimes against women and children. A proposal in this regard was sent by Deepak Pandey, Inspector General (Prevention of Atrocities on Women) to the state Home department last week.

Pandey has recommended setting up ‘women help desk — child welfare police officer (CWPO) kiosk’ in all the 1,300 police stations in Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Besides handling complaints of crimes against women and children, these units will also provide counselling, legal aid and medical help, among others, to victims. The units will have police personnel in civilian clothes so that victims do not hesitate to approach police.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 39,526 crime cases against women were registered in Maharashtra — third highest after Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan — in 2021.

But due to staff crunch and lack of training, such cases aren’t tackled properly. Pandey wants to focus on ‘soft policing’ under the ‘Sadrakshanaya’, which means ‘to protect the good’.

“Nearly 70-80 per cent of our work consists of ‘hard policing’. So, suddenly switching to ‘soft policing’ to deal with sensitive cases where the victims often need counselling is more challenging. This outlines the need for a separate structure and police force,” Pandey said.

There are 600 police stations in rural areas of the state, while the number for urban areas is 700. As per the proposal, building each such unit in rural areas will be around Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore in urban areas. Pandey explained that these proposed buildings will be structured according to the guidelines issued for Bharosa Cells in 2019. It’s an expansion of the already existing women grievance redressal cell, where police stations provide services like counselling, legal assistance, police protection and medical help, among others.

Advertisement

“We will have social workers to assist the victims along with counsellors. In rural areas, there will be a board of counsellors on call to attend to the victims. So, to set up the entire facilities as per the guidelines, we need space,” said Pandey.

Also, provisions for breastfeeding rooms, a playground for children and separate cabins for counsellors to maintain privacy of the victim will be there. “We have the facilities but presently, everything is scattered. So, this will be an amalgamation of all the existing structures under one umbrella. It will be the first of its kind initiative in India,” he added.

Accordingly, an increase of 20 per cent staff at all levels has been recommended.

Advertisement

Last month, the Home ministry wrote to states and police chiefs, asking them to designate one officer at each police station to “exclusively deal with children, either as victims or perpetrators”, and set up a special juvenile police unit in each district, to be headed by a police officer not below the rank of DSP.

Social workers welcomed the move. “Rather than depending on district-level one-stop crisis centres, we need to focus on providing the services at the police station level. Most of the time, the survivors are either not referred to one-stop crisis centres or refuse to go there. So, this proposal can solve many existing issues related to crime against women and children,” said Nishit Kumar, who works for social causes.