Proposals okayed as per rules: BMC on MHCC concerns over redevelopment

While Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) has raised concerns over Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to allow redevelopment of buildings in heritage Grade III and precinct category, the civic body has said that proposals of redevelopment were approved as per the provisions and power given in Development Control and Promotional Regulations (DCPR)-2034.

According to the officials from Development Plan (DP) department, the MHCC is preparing guidelines for development in grade III and precinct focusing on facade, elevation and architectural features of the building.

Earlier, it had raised the issue of framing guidelines for development in areas that falls under heritage grade III and precinct category. Members of MHCC were not happy with DP department’s decision of approving proposals of redevelopment using municipal commissioner’s power in grade III and precinct areas without insisting on heritage NOC.

Speaking to The Indian Express, municipal commissioner I S Chahal said he is aware of the issue and looking into it. The BMC has said that MHCC members want restrictions on redevelopment in grade III and precinct areas on the lines of grade I and II structures, especially on height of the buildings. However, the civic administration has clarified that more restrictions will stall redevelopment of many old and dilapidated buildings.

“Whatever MHCC is contemplating to do is not needed as such. We are taking all such precautions. The existing practice of approval of development in the precinct should be continued,” said a BMC official.

The corporation has also clarified that it will go ahead with approving the redevelopment proposals in the precinct. “The MHCC has recommended that until the guidelines are formed, no proposals of development in grade III and precinct should be approved but it is not binding for the civic body as the former is an advisory committee. The DCPR clearly states that redevelopment in the precinct can be approved by the municipal commissioner,” said a senior civic official from DP department.

Earlier, during one of the MHCC meetings, many members said that the precincts and grade -structures should be conserved as they form the city’s heritage and cultural landscape.

A BMC official said that rather than sending each and every proposal before MHCC, there should be a uniform policy.