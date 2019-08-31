Procedures laid down by Bombay HC not followed on clearing proposal to fell trees for Aarey colony: Activist

A day after proposal of felling and transplanting over 2,600 trees at Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon East was passed in the Tree Authority meeting, activists on Friday claimed that due procedures laid down by the Bombay High Court for clearing such proposals were not followed.

“In case of appointing experts in the Tree Authority, the Bombay High Court had said that whatever was being done should be in writing. If any member wrote a protest letter and later changed his or her stand, then it has to be in writing… If they could not have written a letter, it would have been a different situation. When the proposal was passed, members had not given anything in writing,” Activist Zoru Bhathena told The Indian Express.

On Thursday, the proposal of cutting and transplanting of 2646 trees for proposed Metro carshed of Metro 3 line was passed after voting. While six Shiv Sena members voted against the proposal, four BJP members, three tree experts and one NCP corporator supported it, taking the number of votes in favour to eight in the 18-member committee, which was reduced to 16 as two experts were absent from the meeting.

Following the development, residents and activists involved in ‘Save Aarey’ campaign criticised experts and other members for “not being able to save the largest green cover of Mumbai”.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has decided to file a writ petition against the clearing of the tree cutting proposal. The party was also exploring options to re-open the proposal with the help of one of the experts who was absent during the meeting. A senior BMC official and Sena member said, “Since the Tree Authority’s functioning is as per the Standing Committee and as per the provision in law the proposal could be re-opened if absent members raise objection. However, we have to take legal opinion and check the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act before any decision.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav said, “We will file a writ petition against the Tree Authority’s decision. Also, we are looking for options to re-open the proposal.” According to officials, if the proposal is re-opened, discussion and voting will happen again.

Jadhav had also alleged that tree experts Subhash Patne, Chandrakant Salunkhe and Shashirekha Suresh Kumar had “gained monetary benefits by supporting the proposal”. While both Patne and Shashirekha have denied the allegation, Salunkhe was not available for comment.

Facing flak after its corporators walked out of the meeting on Thursday, which indirectly helped the proposal to get cleared easily, the Congress has now decided to file an affidavit in support of activist Bhathena’s petition. Congress leader Ravi Raja said, “The proposal was illegally passed. Our members walked out since they were not allowed to speak on this issue. Now, our members will give affidavit in the petition of the activist. We will not let this happen. Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and the BJP took advantage of our members’ walkout.”

Meanwhile, residents and NGOs have decided to stage a protest against the decision near Picnic Point, Aarey at 9 am on Saturday. Yash Marwah of ‘Let Mumbai Breathe’ said, “This was unfortunate as there were about one lakh suggestions and objections from residents on tree cutting proposal, but they kept aside all of them and went ahead with the proposal.”