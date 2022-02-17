Proposal to designate Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary a Ramsar site cleared by Chief Minister

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday cleared the proposal for designating the biodiversity rich Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS) as a Ramsar site as per the Ramsar Convention to the Centre.

Last year, on December 9, state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had cleared the said proposal for final approval from the Chief Minister.

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance Especially as Waterfowl Habitat is an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands. It is also known as the Convention on Wetlands. It is named after the city of Ramsar in Iran, where the convention was signed in 1971.

If approved by the centre, TCFS, spread over 1,690.5 hectares, will be the first such site in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the third in Maharashtra to be designated as a Ramsar site and a Wetlands of International Importance.

The Thane creek lies on the eastern side of Eastern Express Highway and shares boundaries with Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Nandur Madhameshwar was the first designated Ramsar site from Maharashtra. Lonar lake in Buldhana district was declared as the 41st Ramsar site of India and second in the state in 2020.

The advantages of being declared a Ramsar site are that it helps in conservation and wise use of the wetland, brings national and international cooperation for conservation and management, helps in receiving central funding, boosts tourism, generates employment for locals and brings economic benefits for surrounding areas due to increased tourism, and create awareness for conservation of other wetlands in the state.