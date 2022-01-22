Maharashtra: Proposal on resuming offline classes in colleges sent to CMO

AFTER SCHOOLS, colleges in Maharashtra are likely to resume offline operations soon. The state higher and technical education department on Friday submitted a proposal in this regard to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

According to information provided by the office of Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, a review meeting was held on Friday in the backdrop of the Covid-19 situation across the state.

Following a discussion on falling numbers of Covid-19 cases, the department proposed that offline classes should resume in colleges across Maharashtra.

“A proposal regarding this has been sent to the CMO. After the proposal is approved by the Chief Minister, a decision will be taken on restarting offline colleges in Maharashtra,” tweeted Samant.

According to sources in the department, the plan is to begin offline classes in colleges in the coming week, along with schools in the state.

Just like schools, colleges in Maharashtra were asked to stop offline classes by the state government owing to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. On January 5, Samant had announced that all colleges will suspend offline operations until February 15.

Colleges across Maharashtra were closed for in-person classes from March 2020 when the pandemic began. In-person classes in colleges had resumed on October 20, 2021, only to be stopped again.