Proposal on P-north ward bifurcation to be tabled before BMC Law committee on Friday

A long-pending proposal on dividing and restructuring of P-north ward (Malad) will be tabled before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Law Committee for approval on Friday.

The ward has a population of about 9.59 lakh and area of 41.05 sq km. BMC officials said it has become difficult to provide civic services efficiently in the ward due to its vast area and density. “Daily civic services like water supply, health services, waste management, birth and death certificates, road repair are affected due to the vastness of the ward. The bifurcation of the ward is essential for better services,”said a BMC official.

The BMC had made an allocation of Rs 5 crore in the 2021-22 budget for bifurcation of P-north ward. However, little progress has been made till date.

Now, P-north will be divided into P-west and P-east wards. According to the proposal, P-east ward will have 10 electoral wards and P-west ward will have eight. The existing building of P-north ward office will be used as the office for P-west while the civic body is yet to finalise land for construction of P-east ward office.

Earlier, a proposal for bifurcation of K-east ward (Andheri) and L ward (Kurla) was tabled in a civic meeting. While K-east ward will be divided into K-south and K-north, L ward will be bifurcated into L-south and L-north. After P-north ward, L ward is the second biggest in terms of population.

BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat said splitting P-north ward was a long pending demand from local residents and MLA

Atul Bhatkhalkar.