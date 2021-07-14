scorecardresearch
Proposal for 5 new prisons sent to Maharashtra govt to tide over space crunch

An official said that the new prisons have been proposed in Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Hingoli and Gondia

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 14, 2021 11:35:30 am
While the total capacity at the 60 prisons is 24,000, they currently house a total of 36,000 inmates.

The Maharashtra prisons department on Wednesday sent a proposal to the state government for five new prisons in order to overcome the issue of overcrowding that plagues the existing 60 prisons across the state.

While the total capacity at the 60 prisons is 24,000, they currently house a total of 36,000 inmates. This figure does not include prisoners released on bail or emergency parole, said officials.

A plan to open a prison colony for women inmates on the lines of the one existing in Sangli is also being considered, officials informed.

