Proposal cleared; 2,185 trees to be felled, 461 transplanted in Mumbai

IN A setback to environmentalists, the Tree Authority on Thursday cleared a proposal of felling and transplanting over 2,600 trees at Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon East to make way for a carshed for the Metro 3 corridor.

As per the proposal, now 2,185 trees will be felled and 461 transplanted to other locations. Following the decision, activists and Shiv Sena threatened to approach the Bombay High Court over the issue.

A revised proposal was tabled before before the authority on Thursday with a slight change in the number of trees — earlier it was 2,702 — to be felled and transplanted. With Shiv Sena and Congress opposing the proposal, a vote was called for.

While six Sena members voted against the proposal, four BJP members, three tree experts and one NCP corporator supported it, taking the number of votes in favour to eight. Two Congress corporators walked out from the meeting without voting. Two experts were absent. Of the 18 members in the Tree Authority, 16 attended the meeting.

After the vote, Sena leader and Tree Authority member Yashvant Jadhav warned that his party will approach the HC. “We will file a plea in court. This is a move to destroy the city’s only green cover. We are not against development. MMRCL should consider other options for the carshed,” he said.

“This is betrayal. Over 80,000 suggestions and objections were received from the residents regarding the project, none were considered. One one hand, the government talks about planting trees and on the other, it is chopping down trees.”

The Sena also questioned experts Dr Shashisekhar Iyer, Subhash Patne and Dr Chandrakant Salunkhe for supporting the proposal. “Experts, who were appointed to save trees, have turned against the environment and voted for the proposal,” said Jadhav. Two other experts, Dr Deepak Apte and Manohar Sawant, did not attend the meeting.

One of the experts, however, said, “As experts, whatever concerns we had raised was looked into by the administration. We had very less time to check the whole area. Based on what we could see, we gave some suggestions to save trees. These were taken into consideration.”

Alleging that there was “tremendous political pressure” on them, the expert added: “Metro is needed for the city’s crumbling infrastructure… But I am not happy with the transplantation work as the survival rate of trees is very poor.”

With the Congress corporators walking out of the meeting indirectly helping the proposal to get cleared easily, party member Jagdish Amin Kutty said they were not aware that a vote would take place.

“We did not know that there would be a vote. We opposed tree felling in Aarey and then walked out. Also, even if we had voted, the proposal would have been cleared, as they have more numbers. Ideally, the Tree Authority meeting happens every 20 days, but to clear the proposal, the authority met four times within 20 days,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Kotak hailed the development. “This will speed up the work for Metro 3. The Metro will help the environment, as it will reduce carbon emission of vehicles. More trees will be transplanted against the number of trees being felled.”

Green activist Zoru Bhathena also said that he will approach the HC against the decision. “I will appeal against the Tree Authority as it did not follow due process. The authority’s role is to protect environment, not sanction a proposal against it,” he told The Indian Express.

“We had raised so many objections. The committee has sanctioned this proposal, which means that it has either overlooked our objections or overruled them. What exactly it has done will come out only after we get the minutes of the meeting and the order,” Bhathena added.

Calling the decision unfortunate, environmentalist Stalin D of Vanshakti said, “It is not the Tree Authority but tree felling authority. It has not answered the queries that 80,000 people had raised. Residents have been taken for a ride and the Tree Authority members have betrayed the trust of the people of Mumbai.”

“The Congress corporators walking out shows that they are hand-in-gloves with the administration,” he added.