Property tax dispute: HC seeks state and BMC’s response on MMOPL’s plea

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted interim relief to the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) not to take any coercive action of cutting water supply and sewerage lines of Metro-1 (Versova-Ghatkopar) route.

The court was hearing MMOPL’s plea against BMC’s action of demanding nearly Rs 2,500 crore tax, failing which the supplies will be cut. The court directed the state and BMC to file an affidavit in reply to the plea within two weeks.

A division bench led by Justice A A Sayed was told by senior advocate Venkatesh R Dhond for MMOPL that while the government had granted exemption for payment of property tax as stipulated under the Central Metro Act and the Railway Act, the BMC was demanding property tax from Metro Railway Administrator of the Metro-1 line and the same was illegal, mala fide, arbitrary and in brazen breach of provisions of law.

The MMOPL filed a plea seeking to quash warrants of attachment issued by BMC earlier this month and pending hearing of the plea, sought a stay on the same.

It sought from court the direction to BMC to comply with the state government’s directions of April 17, 2018, which provided for withdrawing all notices, and order fixing capital value pertaining to petitioner’s properties and demanding property tax from the petitioner.

The MMOPL said it had requested BMC to withdraw the notices issued to them and implement the directives of the state government which exempted it from paying property tax and municipal taxes and such charges.

However, BMC’s counsel opposed the plea and said some amount must be paid as property tax and as services are provided through a private entity, there was no question of granting property tax exemption to the petitioner.

Seeking response from state and BMC, the bench posted further hearing on MMOPL’s plea after three weeks.