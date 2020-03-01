Property tax defauter: BMC seizes laptop, microwave, furniture of builder

Until now, based on its 2016 policy, BMC used to send notices to the defaulters and had started disconnecting water connections of defaulters for three weeks besides sealing lifts and entrance to the properties. Until now, based on its 2016 policy, BMC used to send notices to the defaulters and had started disconnecting water connections of defaulters for three weeks besides sealing lifts and entrance to the properties.

In a first, the BMC on Saturday seized a laptop, microwave, furniture and printer belonging to a local builder from a building construction site on Reay Road, over delay in payment of property tax. The civic body also sealed a ready-mix concrete plant at the site.

Facing a dip in revenue collection, BMC has decided to go after big defaulters. It plans to seize movable properties, including air-conditioners, television sets, and furniture, of the defaulters for the recovery of pending dues.

Until now, based on its 2016 policy, BMC used to send notices to the defaulters and had started disconnecting water connections of defaulters for three weeks besides sealing lifts and entrance to the properties. Officials said though they had earlier decided to seize movable properties, excluding “stree dhan” (gold jewellery gifted to woman during marriage), of defaulters, the decision was never implemented.

In the last one week, since when BMC started its property tax collection drive, it has collected tax worth Rs 350 crore, said officials. Last week, it had seized two helicopters of Mesco Airlines Limited, a Delhi-based aviation company, over non-payment of property tax worth Rs 1.64 crore.

Of the 3,392 properties against which action had been taken, 3,179 have been attached. Water connection of the remaining properties have been disconnected. Following the awareness drive, BMC claimed that property tax collection has gone up to Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh every day. During the presentation of the budget for 20-21, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had said property tax dues have accumulated to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore. In 2019-20, BMC set the target to collect tax worth Rs 5016.19 crore, but it could collect only Rs 1,387 crore till end of November 2019.

Under sections 205 and 206 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, BMC can seize movable properties, including furniture, of the defaulters for the recovery of pending dues.

