Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Property registrations in Mumbai city see an annual 20% jump in August: Report

Mumbai city recorded property sale registrations for 8,149 units in August 2022, resulting in revenues of Rs 620 crore for Maharashtra.

renting office space in Mumbai, Office in Mumbai, office space in Mumbai costs, cost of an office in Mumbai, Mumbai more expensive in Los Angeles, India news, Maharashtra newsWhile on a year-on-year (YoY) basis the property sale registrations rose to 20 per cent, on a month-to-month basis it has witnessed a 28 per cent decline compared to July 2022. (File)

A gradual and robust property buying in Mumbai city after the Coronavirus-induced slowdown has given a fillip to the revenue of Maharashtra. The city that comes under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area witnessed a 20 per cent jump in property sales registration in August 2022 against the corresponding period last year.

According to an analysis by Knight Frank India, the city saw property sale registrations for 8,149 units in August 2022, resulting in revenues of Rs 620 crore for the state.

While on a year-on-year (YoY) basis the property sale registrations rose to 20 per cent, on a month-to-month basis it has witnessed a 28 per cent decline compared to July 2022.

The report, however, pointed out that the property registrations in August were the best in a decade (for the month of August). The YoY state revenues from property registrations grew by 47% at Rs 620 cr in August.

According to the report almost 60% of all registrations in August were in the price band of over Rs 1 crore, while in terms of apartment size houses between the size of 500 and 1,000 sqft were the highest in demand. Residential units accounted for 85 per cent of the registrations in the month, which stood at 86 per cent in July. While the contribution by commercial property deals has gone down from 10% last month to 9%, industrial property deals contributed to 1%, and land deals stayed under 1%. Other forms of property deals contributed to 4% of the total deals registered in August 2022.

“We have seen a robust property buying in the past few months as the extent of price rise passed on to consumers has been lower as compared to the increase in the input costs. It is very much likely that the Indian central bank will further hike interest rates to bring back inflation under control. As a result of that we have already started witnessing short-term repercussions on the overall housing demand,” said Rajan Bandelkar – president of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO).

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 07:11:28 pm
A day left for people to suggest development work under Participatory Budget initiative

