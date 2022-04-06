Properties bought with hard-earned money, won’t bow down: Sanjay Raut

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached assets worth Rs 11.15 crore of three persons, including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha, Raut on Tuesday said that the attached properties have been bought with his hard-earned money and that neither he nor Sena will bow down.

Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition stood behind Raut, terming the ED action as political vendetta.

“With such actions, neither Sanjay Raut nor Shiv Sena will bow down. A few months ago, men from BJP came to my house in Delhi seeking help in overthrowing the Maharashtra government and threatened me saying that I will have to face a lot of difficulties. Since I refused to cooperate with them, action is being taken against me,” Raut told mediapersons.

Alleging that the investigative machinery is working under political pressure, he added, “I have bought the flat and some land parcels with our hard-earned money. Even if one rupee has come into our account through money laundering and we have bought a property with it, we are ready to donate all properties to the BJP.” Raut said he was not afraid of anyone and would never kneel before anyone. “It is a coincidence that the ED action come after the Maharashtra government announced setting up of a SIT to probe my complaint against the ED officials.”

He added that he had received calls from NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, expressing concern.

Tourism Minister and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray termed the ED action as “vindictive politics”. “It is clear that action is being taken for political purposes. Whatever is happening in the country is neither democracy nor politics but it is the politics of oppression,” he told mediapersons.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil added, ”There is definitely political vendetta… The action was taken without issuing any notice to him (Raut) and conducting any probe. Attempts are being made at all levels to destabilise the MVA government, but the government is stable and there is no threat to it. The MVA government will complete its five-year term.”

Irrigation Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil said the ED action was an attempt to “pressurise Raut” and to discredit the government and people associated with it. “Two days ago, the Supreme Court also questioned the actions of the ED. Therefore, it is well known that investigative agencies are being misused. Attempts are being made to discredit the government and those associated with it. The central investigative agencies are being used to create suspicion about it.”

State Congress president Nana Patole alleged that central agencies are being widely misused to silence the voice of the Opposition. “The action against Raut is part of the same pressure tactic but MVA is not afraid of such actions. We will face it together,” he said.