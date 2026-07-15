Promised dealership, Mumbai man duped of Rs 5.5 lakh on fake Tata Motors website

Fraudsters created a website claiming to be representing Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and duped people by offering them dealerships, following which Mumbai Police registered an FIR on Tuesday. As per a complaint given by a company’s legal representative, the official website of the company is www.ev.tatamotors.com.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML) is a subsidiary of ‘Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited’ (TMPVL).

The complaint said that on April 16, 2025, it came to the attention of the company’s legal team that using the fake domain www.tataevdealership.com, some unknown individuals were deceiving people by luring them with the promise of Tata EV dealership following which a legal notice was sent to them.