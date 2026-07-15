Promised dealership, Mumbai man duped of Rs 5.5 lakh on fake Tata Motors website

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Fraudsters created a website claiming to be representing Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and duped people by offering them dealerships, following which Mumbai Police registered an FIR on Tuesday. As per a complaint given by a company’s legal representative, the official website of the company is www.ev.tatamotors.com.
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML) is a subsidiary of ‘Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited’ (TMPVL).
The complaint said that on April 16, 2025, it came to the attention of the company’s legal team that using the fake domain www.tataevdealership.com, some unknown individuals were deceiving people by luring them with the promise of Tata EV dealership following which a legal notice was sent to them.
As per the complaint, the said website was blocked following which the accused created another fake website www.tataevdealership.in.
“On 12/01/2026, our customer care team came to know through an email from an individual that a fake domain www.tataevdealership.in was being used to offer Tata EV dealership. The website was offering a fake offer of dealership for two-wheelers and four-wheelers in India as well as internationally (Australia, Canada, UK and USA),” the complaint said.
Later, a victim approached the company saying that while he was searching online for Tata dealership, he came across the website ‘www.tataevdealership.in‘. When he applied online for dealership on the said website, a person named Akash Bansal called him and asked him to pay an application fee of Rs 5,50,000.
After he deposited the amount, another Rs 7,75,000 was demanded from him as franchise fee. Therefore, he got suspicious about the said website and informed the customer service.
After the company acquired this domain name as well, the fraudsters set up a third similar looking website following which they their legal team approached the Mumbai Police earlier this month.
Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered in the case against Kesab Kumar, Akash Bansal, Kunal Singh and others whose names were mentioned on the fake website domain name. An officer from MRA Marg police station said that they are trying to trace the accused persons.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram